The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.52. 811,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.