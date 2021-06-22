Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

DAL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,761. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

