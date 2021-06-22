Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

