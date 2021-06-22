Albany International (AIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Albany International (NYSE: AIN) in the last few weeks:

6/22/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world's leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. "

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. 58,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,923. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

