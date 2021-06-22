Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.88

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 42436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

AJINY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

