Bitcashpay (BCP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $96,600.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

BCP is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

