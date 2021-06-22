Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,143. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,273.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

