Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.54.
BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
BOOT stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 678,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,156. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.96.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
