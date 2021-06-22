Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.54.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BOOT stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 678,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,156. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

