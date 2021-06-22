$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.74 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $44.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 109.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 85,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

