Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 9,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,868. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

