Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:BURL traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.96. 355,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

