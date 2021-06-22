$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,699. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

