ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 22,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,638. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.