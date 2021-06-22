NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $972,321.89 and approximately $19,624.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $435.99 or 0.01339731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

