BidiPass (BDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,314.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $103,306.28 and approximately $9,314.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

