Unifty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $22.38 or 0.00068767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $23.38 million and $2.18 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00107753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.12 or 0.99930437 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

