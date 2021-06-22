PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.78 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420–0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 1,116,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $336,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,035 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

