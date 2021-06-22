Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $99.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. 900,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,957. Crocs has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

