iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 715,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

