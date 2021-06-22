Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

FLXN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,988. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $442.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

