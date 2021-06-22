Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.88

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 42436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

AJINY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of -0.22.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

