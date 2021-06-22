Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 40% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $5.34 million and $53,513.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00024840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 659,166 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

