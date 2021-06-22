Collective Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Collective has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a market cap of $221,561.84 and approximately $79,731.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 227,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

