nYFI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 864.6% against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars.

