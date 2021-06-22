Arweave Price Tops $12.10 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $404.15 million and approximately $28.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $12.10 or 0.00037236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.