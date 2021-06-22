Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $40.00

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 17,326,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,069,152. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.