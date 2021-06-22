HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $13,240.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00637738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00076739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.54 or 0.07019694 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

