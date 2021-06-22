QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$20.50 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.