MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.78 million.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 270,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,560. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

