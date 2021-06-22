Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 283,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

