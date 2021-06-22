Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to announce sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $193.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

