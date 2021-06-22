Elitium (EUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $599,111.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00010040 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $97.81 million and approximately $599,111.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.