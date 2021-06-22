Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 218,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.