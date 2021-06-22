UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UDR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 1,919,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,616. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

