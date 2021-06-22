Raydium Hits Market Cap of $169.08 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00009930 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $169.08 million and approximately $34.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00108837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00153750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.63 or 0.99886535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,159,730 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

