Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0692

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Veles has a market cap of $89,159.48 and $12.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.16 or 0.05830101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.01359892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00371511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.08 or 0.00631289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00370409 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,696 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,024 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

