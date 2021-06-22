-$0.25 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

MTBC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 90,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,241. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.