Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

KURA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 602,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 117,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.