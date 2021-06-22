Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.82.

NYSE:MAA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.51. 544,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

