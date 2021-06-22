Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA remained flat at $$44.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 357,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

