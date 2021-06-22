Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. 109,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

