Head to Head Review: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navigator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.27 $517.96 million $4.96 8.86 Navigator $332.49 million 1.86 -$440,000.00 ($0.02) -552.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Navigator 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Navigator has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Navigator 3.17% 0.77% 0.39%

Summary

Navigator beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

