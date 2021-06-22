Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

