Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $18.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,434.50. 168,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,259. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,081.54 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.78.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

