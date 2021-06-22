CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

