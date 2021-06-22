Gala (GALA) Trading Down 36% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $44.70 million and $493,994.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

