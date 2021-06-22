Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $725.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.88 million and the lowest is $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

