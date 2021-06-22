Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.57 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $725.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.88 million and the lowest is $650.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $562.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,867. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.