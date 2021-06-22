$2.92 EPS Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $17.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,970. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $679.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $624.25.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

