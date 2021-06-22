Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $115.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.44 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $489.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $577.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $51.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,505.74. 243,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.