Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 107,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,793. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

